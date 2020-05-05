Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Sonic The Hedgehog
2. The Assistant (2020)
3. Bad Boys for Life
4. The Gentlemen
5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
6. Jumanji: The Next Level
7. Black and Blue
8. Trolls World Tour
9. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
10. Spies in Disguise
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Robert the Bruce
2. Uncut Gems
3. Call Me By Your Name
4. 1BR
5. The Wretched
6. Extra Ordinary
7. Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun
8. Colossal
9. True History of the Kelly Gang
10. Vivarium
