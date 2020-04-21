iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for week ending April 19th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Trolls World Tour
2. The Gentlemen
3. Underwater
4. The Way Back
5. Little Women
6. 1917
7. The Call of the Wild
8. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
9. The Peanut Butter Falcon
10. Dolittle
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Napoleon Dynamite
3. Hoaxed
4. I Still Believe
5. Sea Fever (2019)
6. Call Me By Your Name
7. Vivarium
8. Extra Ordinary
9. Endings, Beginnings
10. The Fittest
National
AP: Publicly traded firms get $365M in small-business loans
Companies with thousands of employees, past penalties from government investigations and risks of financial failure even before the coronavirus walloped the economy were among those…
National
COVID-19 hits hard at Minnesota's long-term care facilities
The vast majority of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths are cases associated with long-term care facilities, health officials said Tuesday as they focused attention on how the state is trying to protect some of its most vulnerable residents.
National
Navy ship sent to NYC for outbreak no longer needed: Cuomo
A Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, expressing confidence that stresses on the hospital system are easing.
TV & Media
HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced
The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won't subside because of the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Michigan governor: Trump's messaging causes 'greater danger'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's plan to suspend immigration is distracting from efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and part of "inconsistent messages" that spread fear and put the public in "greater danger."