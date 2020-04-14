The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store week ending April 12th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Trolls World Tour
2. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
3. Little Women
4. Dolittle
5. 1917
6. Knives Out
7. The Call of the Wild
8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
9. Jumanji: The Next Level
10. Sonic The Hedgehog
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. I Still Believe
3. Sea Fever (2019)
4. Vivarium
5. A Kid From Coney Island
6. Call Me By Your Name
7. The Fittest
8. Hoaxed
9. Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun
10. The Lighthouse (2019)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Arrests in China for mask production violations
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Music
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra cancels the rest of its season
Plans for the 2020-21 season will be announced in a few weeks.
National
AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen being released from prison
President Donald Trump's former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
National
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
While many Americans are filled with fear, Melissa Ackison says the coronavirus pandemic has filled her with anger. The stay-at home orders are government overreach,…
National
New pressure on lawmakers as virus aid for firms hits limit
Lawmakers struggled Thursday to break a stalemate over President Donald Trump's $250 billion emergency request for a small-business program, stoking uncertainty about when additional support will be available in a key rescue program now exhausted of funds.