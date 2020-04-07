The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store for week ending April 5th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
2. Sonic The Hedgehog
3. Bad Boys for Life
4. 1917
5. Jumanji: The Next Level
6. Onward
7. Knives Out
8. Contagion
9. Uncut Gems
10. The Call of the Wild
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. The Lighthouse (2019)
3. Vivarium
4. I Still Believe
5. The Fittest
6. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
7. Call Me By Your Name
8. Resistance
9. Pan's Labyrinth
10. Human Capital
