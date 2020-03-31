The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store for week ending March 29th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. 1917
2. Jumanji: The Next Level
3. Onward
4. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
5. The Gentlemen
6. Bloodshot
7. The Fittest
8. Knives Out
9. Contagion
10. Bombshell
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Fittest
2. Uncut Gems
3. Human Capital
4. Bone Tomahawk
5. Call Me By Your Name
6. Resistance
7. Banana Split
8. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
9. Swallow
10. Grand Isle
