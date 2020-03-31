National

Stocks jumped and the price of oil rocketed higher Thursday after President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production of oil, dialing down a price war that had helped send the price of crude plunging. The price of oil soared 25% to $25 a barrel. It was up 8% earlier Thursday. Energy stocks, which have been beaten down in recent months, rose 12%. Major U.S. indexes rose 1.8%. The price war had come just as demand for energy was evaporating as manufacturing, travel and businesses shut down across the world because of the coronavirus.