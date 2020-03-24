iTunes Movies US Charts week ending March 3rd.
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jumanji: The Next Level
2. Onward
3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
4. Contagion
5. Knives Out
6. Bombshell
7. The Invisible Man (2020)
8. Spies in Disguise
9. Ford v Ferrari
10. Uncut Gems
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Human Capital
3. The Postcard Killings
4. Call Me By Your Name
5. The Commitments
6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
7. Ex Machina
8. Darkest Hour
9. Swallow
10. Code 8
