Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Elf (2003)
2. Fatman
3. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
4. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
5. Buddy Games
6. Freaky
7. Let Him Go
8. Made In Italy
9. The Polar Express
10. Office Christmas Party
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Made In Italy
2. The Phenomenon
3. Black Bear
4. Girl (2020)
5. Ava (2020)
6. After We Collided
7. A Rainy Day in New York
8. Embattled
9. Waiting for the Barbarians
10. The Nest
