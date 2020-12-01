Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Let Him Go
2. Buddy Games
3. Fatman
4. Elf (2003)
5. The New Mutants
6. Planes, Trains and Automobiles
7. Unhinged
8. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9. Iron Mask
10. The Holiday
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Mr. Jones
2. After We Collided
3. Embattled
4. Girl (2020)
5. Ava (2020)
6. A Rainy Day in New York
7. The Nest
8. Zappa
9. Stardust
10. The Informer
