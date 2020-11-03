Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. After We Collided
2. Beetlejuice
3. The Craft: Legacy
4. Halloween (2018)
5. Hocus Pocus
6. World War Z
7. Ghostbusters
8. Love and Monsters
9. Ava (2020)
10. Sonic The Hedgehog
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. From the Vine
2. Fisherman's Friends
3. Rad
4. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
5. Blackbird (2020)
6. Night of the Living Dead
7. Waiting for the Barbarians
8. Paper Towns
9. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
10. Asbury Park: Riot. Redemption. Rock 'N Roll.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
George Floyd's brother rallies voters on Election Day
The murmurs spread quickly among the poll workers late Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn neighborhood station: George Floyd's brother was present.
National
McConnell wins reelection, but control of Senate at stake
Republicans fought to keep control of the Senate on Tuesday in a razor-close contest against a surge of Democrats challenging President Donald Trump's allies across a vast political map.
National
2020 Latest: Donald Trump wins Arkansas
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):8:30 p.m.President Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas.The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its…
National
AP VoteCast: Wisconsin voters sour on state of nation
Voters in Wisconsin made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American…
National
AP VoteCast: Minnesota voters sour on state of nation
Voters in Minnesota made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American…