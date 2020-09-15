Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The 2nd
2. Irresistible (2020)
3. Sniper: Assassin's End
4. The King of Staten Island
5. Bill & Ted Face The Music
6. The Silencing
7. Force of Nature
8. Made In Italy
9. Robin's Wish
10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The 2nd
2. Made In Italy
3. Robin's Wish
4. The Tax Collector
5. #Unfit
6. The Owners
7. Critical Thinking
8. Tesla
9. The Outpost
10. The Rental
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
Restaurant roll call: High-profile restaurant closings continue
What's open, what's closed and what's still to come in the Twin Cities and beyond.
Celebrities
Famed jewel thief, surf champ 'Murf the Surf' dies at 83
Jack "Murf the Surf" Murphy, who was behind one of the biggest jewel heists in U.S. history, gained membership in a surfing hall of fame and served time for murder, has died in Florida. He was 83.
Eat & Drink
State Fair Food Parade returns for another round of drive-through fair treats
Tickets will be sold via random lottery.
National
While income in the US rose in 2019, so did the uninsured
In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit and the U.S. economy crashed, median household income was the highest ever on record, but the number of U.S. residents without health insurance also increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.
Variety
US stocks rise again as tech makes up more lost ground
Stocks were losing some of their early strength Tuesday afternoon, with gains in big technology companies outweighing losses in banks and elsewhere in the market.The…