Movies US charts:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Uncharted
3. Moonfall
4. Blacklight
5. Ambulance
6. Sing 2
7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
8. Jackass Forever
9. Infinite
10. Marry Me (2022)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Blacklight
2. The Outfit (2022)
3. Belfast
4. The 355
5. Red Rocket
6. CS Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert
7. Old Henry
8. A Tear In the Sky
9. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure
10. The Wolf and the Lion
World
Prince William gives personal tribute to bombing victims
Prince William spoke of his own grief Tuesday as he gave a personal tribute to the families of 22 people who were killed when a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena five years ago.
Variety
The top 10 Books on the Apple Store
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
Sports
Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game
Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon.
Business
UK govt sets out big plans, but little cost of living relief
Britain's Conservative government set out its agenda for the next year on Tuesday with sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy — but no new help for millions of Britons struggling to pay their bills as the cost of living soars.
Variety
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
