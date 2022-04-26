Movies US charts:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. The Batman
3. Sing 2
4. Jackass Forever
5. Infinite
6. Dog (2022)
7. The Matrix Resurrections
8. Marry Me (2022)
9. House of Gucci
10. Blacklight
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Blacklight
2. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure
3. The Outfit (2022)
4. Belfast
5. The Biggest Little Farm
6. The 355
7. As They Made Us
8. You Won't Be Alone
9. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
10. Prisoners of the Ghostland
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
World
More explosions in separatist Trans-Dniester, near Ukraine
Two explosions in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked a pair of powerful broadcast antennas out of service in Moldova's separatist region of Trans-Dniester, local police said.
Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine
Poetry magazine, one of the country's oldest and most prominent literary publications, will for the first time have a Black editor. Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet, begins his new job May 16.
Sports
Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team
Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.