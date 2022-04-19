Movies US charts:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Infinite
3. Sing 2
4. Moonfall
5. Marry Me (2022)
6. The Contractor
7. The Passion of the Christ
8. House of Gucci
9. Death on the Nile (2022)
10. The Ten Commandments (1956)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Passion of the Christ
2. The Outfit (2022)
3. Belfast
4. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure
5. The 355
6. As They Made Us
7. Benedetta
8. Minamata
9. Promising Young Woman
10. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
