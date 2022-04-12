Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Moonfall

3. Sing 2

4. The Contractor

5. Death on the Nile (2022)

6. Marry Me (2022)

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

8. House of Gucci

9. Licorice Pizza

10. Sonic The Hedgehog

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Outfit (2022)

2. Belfast

3. The 355

4. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure

5. Minamata

6. As They Made Us

7. Parallel Mothers

8. You Are Not My Mother

9. Gold

10. The Passion of the Christ