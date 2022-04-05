Movies US charts:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Sing 2
3. Moonfall
4. The Contractor
5. Marry Me (2022)
6. King Richard
7. Death on the Nile (2022)
8. Jackass Forever
9. Licorice Pizza
10. Belfast
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Belfast
2. The 355
3. Night Raiders
4. You Are Not My Mother
5. Gold
6. What We Do In the Shadows
7. Sidekicks
8. So Cold the River
9. The Desperate Hour
10. Blacklight
