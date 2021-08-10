Movies US charts:
1. F9: The Fast Saga
2. Pig
3. A Quiet Place Part II
4. Wrath of Man
5. Godzilla vs. Kong
6. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
7. Minari
8. Nobody
9. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
10. Ride The Eagle
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Minari
2. Enemies of the State
3. Werewolves Within
4. Resurgence
5. The Grand Budapest Hotel
6. Trigger Point
7. Till Death
8. Finding Kendrick Johnson
9. John and the Hole
10. Zola
Business
Explainer: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?
Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals.
Business
Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'
Tourists flock by the thousands to the coastal town of Mendocino for its Victorian homes and cliff trails, but visitors this summer are also finding public portable toilets and signs on picket fences pleading: "Severe Drought. Please conserve water."
