Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Werewolves Within
3. Till Death
4. Godzilla vs. Kong
5. The Swordsman
6. Wrath of Man
7. The Courier (2021)
8. Lansky
9. The Dry
10. Cruella
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Werewolves Within
2. Till Death
3. The Dry
4. The Marksman (2021)
5. Closed for Storm
6. The God Committee
7. The Stylist
8. Promising Young Woman
9. Minari
10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Politics
Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement
Senate Democrats announced Tuesday that they have reached a budget agreement among themselves that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade. The fiscal plan would pave the way for Democrats' drive to direct a huge pool of federal resources at climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden.
Business
The Latest: LA County has 5th straight day of 1,000 cases
Los Angeles County is reporting the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.
Business
California pension fund agrees to $2.7 billion lawsuit deal
The nation's largest public pension fund has agreed to pay up to $2.7 billion to refund policyholders hit with huge hikes in their premiums, it was announced Tuesday.
Nation
FCC gives state prisons tech options to quash cellphones
Federal regulators are giving state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones, which prison officials have long said represent the greatest security threat behind bars.
Nation
Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe
Gov. Gavin Newsom and two leading Republican rivals in the California recall election painted disparate pictures of the nation's most populous state, with the first-term Democrat describing it Tuesday as an economic powerhouse leading the country's pandemic recovery and his opponents saying it's a mismanaged state with an incompetent leader.