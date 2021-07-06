Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Godzilla vs. Kong
3. Wrath of Man
4. Werewolves Within
5. Lansky
6. The Courier (2021)
7. Till Death
8. Independence Day
9. Cruella
10. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Werewolves Within
2. Till Death
3. The Dry
4. The Marksman (2021)
5. Promising Young Woman
6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
7. Minari
8. An Unknown Compelling Force
9. The Stylist
10. Mayhem
