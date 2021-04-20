Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Promising Young Woman
3. City of Lies
4. The Courier (2021)
5. News of the World
6. Wonder Woman 1984
7. Breach
8. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
9. Raya and the Last Dragon
10. Six Days, Seven Nights
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Minari
3. The Father
4. Monday
5. Shiva Baby
6. Willy's Wonderland
7. The Grand Budapest Hotel
8. Honeydew
9. Birdman
10. Held
Business
Idaho Senate OKs bill to kill up to 90% of wolves in state
The Idaho Senate on Wednesday approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors to kill up to 90% of the wolves roaming Idaho.
Nation
LA's Union Station books another starring role: The Oscars
The Oscars are headed to downtown Los Angeles' Union Station this year for the first time, but the historic site and active transportation hub is already a movie star.
Politics
House votes to curb power of presidency on travel bans
The Democratic-led House passed legislation Wednesday designed to constrain a president's power to limit entry to the U.S., a response to former President Donald Trump's travel ban covering five Muslim-majority countries.
World
Suspect linked to 2016 Nice attack arrested in Italy
Italian media say a 28-year-old Albanian wanted in connection with a 2016 truck attack in the French city of Nice that killed 86 people has been arrested in southern Italy.
Variety
Prince fans mark fifth anniversary of his death: 'My soul said I need to be here'
The Minnesota superstar's ashes were on display at Paisley Park.