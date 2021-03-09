Movies US charts:
1. Monster Hunter
2. The Croods: A New Age
3. Crisis
4. Greenland
5. Encino Man
6. Minari
7. Wrong Turn (2021)
8. The Mauritanian
9. Fatale
10. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Crisis
2. Minari
3. Promising Young Woman
4. My Salinger Year
5. The Vigil
6. Blithe Spirit
7. The Dissident
8. Radium Girls
9. Stray
10. Billie (2020)
