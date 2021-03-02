Movies US charts:
1. The Croods: A New Age
2. Greenland
3. Wrong Turn (2021)
4. Monster Hunter
5. Silk Road
6. Tenet
7. Minari
8. The Swordsman
9. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
10. Let Him Go
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Minari
2. Blithe Spirit
3. Promising Young Woman
4. The Dissident
5. The Vigil
6. Black Bear
7. No Man's Land
8. Willy's Wonderland
9. Countdown to Disclosure: The Secret Technology Behind the Space Force
10. As Long as We Both Shall Live
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview
British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
Music
The new Har Mar Superstar: sober, engaged and employed by the Postal Service
Har Mar Superstar is delivering mail by day, but on record he's still carrying a nighttime party vibe.
Variety
Nielsen ratings: '60 Minutes' outpaces Globes award show
"The Croods" tops list of movie rentals.
Variety
One year and one pandemic later, March finally arrives for these Minnesota dancers
Cowles Center gets back into gear with the now-virtual showcase "Merges in March."
Variety
Asian women are the heroes (and villains) of Disney's 'Raya'
Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" centers female heroes.