Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. After We Collided
2. Love and Monsters
3. Ava (2020)
4. The Phenomenon
5. Trump Card (2020)
6. Beetlejuice
7. Friendsgiving
8. The Way I See It
9. Halloween (2018)
10. Hocus Pocus
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. After We Collided
2. Ava (2020)
3. The Phenomenon
4. The Secret: Dare to Dream
5. First Cow
6. Then Came You
7. Totally Under Control
8. Cruel Intentions
9. The Opening Act
10. Relic
