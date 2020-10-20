Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Trump Card (2020)
2. Love and Monsters
3. Ava (2020)
4. Totally Under Control
5. Relic
6. Mulan (2020)
7. The Doorman
8. Batman: Death in the Family
9. The Secret: Dare to Dream
10. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Ava (2020)
2. Totally Under Control
3. Relic
4. The Secret: Dare to Dream
5. Then Came You
6. From the Vine
7. The Phenomenon
8. A Call To Spy
9. 2067
10. Yes, God, Yes
NASA spacecraft sent asteroid rubble flying in sample grab
NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft crushed rocks and sent rubble flying as it briefly touched an asteroid, a strong indication that samples were collected for return to Earth, officials said Wednesday.
National
Watchdog group cites interference at polls in Latino areas
A voting rights group says that caravans of flag-waving President Donald Trump supporters appeared to obstruct and intimidate voters at two polling location in predominantly ethnic-minority neighborhoods last weekend in the Albuquerque area.
National
The Latest: Trump tells rally about '60 Minutes' interview
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
US officials: Russia and Iran have obtained voter info
Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information, the government's national intelligence director said at a rare news conference Wednesday night.
National
In rebuke of Trump, Obama urges voters to show up for Biden
Former President Barack Obama blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his response to racial unrest and his fundamental unfitness for the job in his first in-person campaign pitch Wednesday for Joe Biden, his former vice president.