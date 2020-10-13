Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Trump Card (2020)
2. Ava (2020)
3. Mulan (2020)
4. Limitless
5. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
6. 2067
7. Save Yourselves!
8. The Assistant (2020)
9. Hocus Pocus
10. Upgrade
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Ava (2020)
2. 2067
3. The Secret: Dare to Dream
4. A Call To Spy
5. Then Came You
6. From the Vine
7. The Phenomenon
8. Marshall
9. Alone
10. Archive
National
Dems, GOP stretch for hard-to-get districts in House races
In a rustic Virginia district that bounced its Republican congressman after he officiated a same-sex wedding, the battle to replace him pits a self-described "biblical conservative" backed by President Donald Trump against a Black doctor who worked in Barack Obama's White House.
National
Tavern League sues over Wisconsin bar, restaurant limits
The Tavern League of Wisconsin has sued Gov. Tony Evers' administration over new limits on bar and restaurant capacity.
Music
Golden Globes group gives $5.1 million in grants
Some of entertainment's biggest names from Nicole Kidman to John David Washington shared encouraging words for aspiring young creators whose organizations were collectively granted millions by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
National
The Latest: Trump to face voters' questions in NBC town hall
The Latest on the 2020 presidential race (all times local):
National
Pennsylvania becomes a battleground over election security
For anxiety over voting and ballot counting in this year's presidential election, it's hard to top Pennsylvania.