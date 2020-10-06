Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Ava (2020)
2. Archive
3. The Secret: Dare to Dream
4. A Call To Spy
5. Alone
6. Then Came You
7. 2067
8. The King of Staten Island
9. Antebellum
10. Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Ava (2020)
2. Archive
3. The Secret: Dare to Dream
4. A Call To Spy
5. Alone
6. Then Came You
7. 2067
8. The Outpost
9. The Tax Collector
10. Uncle Tom
