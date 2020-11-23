Need proof that Minnesota is fertile ground for developing Division I basketball players. Tais list should help.

STARTING FIVE

McKinley Wright, Colorado: The Champlin Park guard is a candidate for Pac-12 player of the year, ranks second in school history in career assists.

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga: One of the top freshmen in the country, the Minnehaha Academy product could be what the Zags need to make another Final Four run.

Matthew Hurt, Duke: The former Rochester John Marshall star returned for his sophomore year to bolster a national title contender.

Dawson Garcia, Marquette: The 6-foot-11 Prior Lake big man and McDonald’s All-America was named Big East preseason freshman of the year.

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin: The Lakeville native is Wisconsin’s top returning scorer, making him the best player for the reigning Big Ten co-champion Badgers.

McKinley Wright

NEXT FIVE:

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Ish El-Amin, Ball State

Trae Berhow, Northern Iowa

Race Thompson, Indiana

Jericho Sims, Texas

Brad Davison

OTHERS:

Jamison Battle, George Washington

Isaac Johnson, Nicholls State

Theo John, Marquette

Rocky Krueser, North Dakota State

David Roddy, Colorado State

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Calvin Wishart, George Southern

Kerwin Walton, North Carolina

Simon Wright, Elon