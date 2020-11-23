Need proof that Minnesota is fertile ground for developing Division I basketball players. Tais list should help.
STARTING FIVE
McKinley Wright, Colorado: The Champlin Park guard is a candidate for Pac-12 player of the year, ranks second in school history in career assists.
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga: One of the top freshmen in the country, the Minnehaha Academy product could be what the Zags need to make another Final Four run.
Matthew Hurt, Duke: The former Rochester John Marshall star returned for his sophomore year to bolster a national title contender.
Dawson Garcia, Marquette: The 6-foot-11 Prior Lake big man and McDonald’s All-America was named Big East preseason freshman of the year.
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin: The Lakeville native is Wisconsin’s top returning scorer, making him the best player for the reigning Big Ten co-champion Badgers.
NEXT FIVE:
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
Ish El-Amin, Ball State
Trae Berhow, Northern Iowa
Race Thompson, Indiana
Jericho Sims, Texas
OTHERS:
Jamison Battle, George Washington
Isaac Johnson, Nicholls State
Theo John, Marquette
Rocky Krueser, North Dakota State
David Roddy, Colorado State
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
Calvin Wishart, George Southern
Kerwin Walton, North Carolina
Simon Wright, Elon