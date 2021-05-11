Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)
2. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780759555693 - (Little, Brown and Company)
3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir - 9780593135211 - (Random House Publishing Group)
4. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis - 9780393881561 - (W. W. Norton & Company)
5. Sooley by John Grisham - 9780385547710 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Killing the Mob by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard - 9781250273666 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)
7. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci - 9781538719664 - (Grand Central Publishing)
8. The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews - 9781250256935 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)
9. Ocean Prey by John Sandford - 9780593087039 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah - 9781250178626 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)