Nonfiction

1. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins, by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

6. $100M Leads by Alex Hormozi, narrated by the author (Acquisition.com LLC)

7. Stay Sane in an Insane World by Greg Harden, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

8. Brief Answers to the Big Questions by Stephen Hawking and Eddie Redmayne - foreword, narrated by Garrick Hagon, Lucy Hawking and Ben Whishaw (Random House Audio)

9. The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote (Amber Allen Publishing Inc.)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. A Man Called Justice by John Deacon, narrated by A.T. Chandler (Podium Audio)

2. The Space Within by Greg O'Connor and Josh Fagin, performed by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carmen Ejogo (Audible Originals)

3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK - Bookouture)

4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

5. In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Housemaid's Secret by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK - Bookouture)

7. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Not My Kind of Hero by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Connor Crais (Brilliance Audio)

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)