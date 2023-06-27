Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

3. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

4. The Silmarillion by J. R. R. Tolkien and Christopher Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (HarperCollins)

5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

8. Identity by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy (Macmillan Audio)

9. Zero Days by Ruth Ware, narrated by Imogen Church (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)