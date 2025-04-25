The Titans hope top NFL draft pick Cam Ward can lead them back to winning ways

And Ward is the quarterback who finished fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy after his lone season at Miami, where he completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards with an FBS-best and program-record 39 touchdown passes. Ward also had only seven interceptions. That followed two seasons at Washington State, where he threw for more yards and TDs in each season while dropping his interceptions from nine in in 2022 to seven in 2023.