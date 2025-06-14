The ties that bind: The WNBA's Fever and NBA's Pacers are more than just neighbors in Indianapolis

The Pacers played host to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and went to the Eastern Conference finals last season. The Fever flipped how many people think about the WNBA last season in Clark's rookie year, with swarms flocking to their games — home and away — to see the former Iowa star play. There's the NBA Finals going on now. The WNBA All-Star Game is coming to Indy this summer, and it's not hard to envision Clark and the Fever making a deep playoff run of their own this year.