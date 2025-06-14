The ties that bind: The WNBA's Fever and NBA's Pacers are more than just neighbors in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark is doubly disappointed about how the NBA Finals are going right now.
One, the Indiana Pacers lost Game 4.
Two, Clark can't be there for Game 6.
Clark and the Indiana Fever have a good reason for why they won't be at the Pacers' last home game of the season on Thursday, when Indiana — which will be either up 3-2 or down 3-2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder by then, depending how Game 5 on Monday goes — plays host to Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The Fever will be at Golden State that night, playing the expansion Valkyries.
''I was hoping they'd win it in five,'' Clark said.
That can't happen now. But somehow, some way, the Fever will be paying some sort of attention to what's going on at home Thursday night. The Pacers and Fever aren't just neighbors. They're basically basketball family. They have the same ownership, play their games in the same building, cross paths with the other all the time.
And they rave about one another, with players from one team almost always cheering on the other.