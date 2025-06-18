The Thunder know an NBA title is just 1 win away. They're trying to keep their minds on the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Difficult as it may seem, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is desperately trying to not think about what may await the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The MVP, scoring champion and Thunder star doesn't want to think about the end of the NBA Finals. Or how the Larry O'Brien Trophy will feel in his hands if he gets to finally hoist it as a champion. Or what the celebration will look like, sound like, be like.
The Thunder are one win from a title, and it could come when they visit the potentially shorthanded Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. It is not just another game. Gilgeous-Alexander is trying to make it seem that way.
''The cusp of winning is not winning,'' Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''The way I see it, winning is all that matters. It hasn't been fulfilled. We haven't done anything.''
Technically, that's true. In actuality, that's also slightly ridiculous.
They lead the NBA Finals 3-2, have posted 83 wins so far this season and just found a way to hand Indiana its first set of back-to-back losses in three months. The Thunder, just as they did against Denver in Round 2, have bounced back from series deficits of 1-0 and 2-1, and are closer to a title than the franchise — at least since moving to Oklahoma City — has ever been.
''We want to win the game tomorrow, but the most important thing we need to do to win the game tomorrow is prepare today and prepare tomorrow and play the first possession really well, then the next possession, then the next possession,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Wednesday. ''That's how we try to approach a game, how we try to approach the playoff series, how we try to approach every single day and let that win the day.''
The Pacers expect a crazed atmosphere for what will be their final home game of the season; if they force a Game 7 it'll be in Oklahoma City on Sunday. What the Pacers don't know is if Tyrese Haliburton will be able to play; he's dealing with a strained right calf and his status won't be definitively known until Thursday.