The Thunder have been exceptional after losses all season. The Pacers know what awaits in Game 2

OKLAHOMA CITY — When the Oklahoma City Thunder get hit, they tend to hit back. Immediately, too.
Everybody knows what probably is coming in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Thunder, down 1-0 in the series with the Indiana Pacers, will be raring to go. That's been their way all season; the Thunder are 17-2, including the NBA Cup final loss, in the next game after a defeat — with those 17 wins coming by an average of 17.5 points.
The thing is, the Thunder say that's the way they play after wins as well.
''That's the trick,'' coach Mark Daigneault said Saturday. ''You don't want to be reactive to the last game because then you can be too high after wins, you can be too low after losses. We just get ourselves to neutral. Understand every game is different, every game is unwritten. You go out there, the ball goes up in the air, and the team that competes better on that night wins.''
As such, Oklahoma City will try to be better Sunday. And so will Indiana.
There was much for both teams to clean up after Game 1. For the Pacers, it was too many turnovers. For the Thunder, it was not closing out a game that it led by 15 with less than 10 minutes remaining.
''Look, everybody's pattern after a loss is to come more aggressively. … Their whole team is going to be even more aggressive defensively,'' Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. ''The challenge for us is to be able to match that.''
Thunder guard and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who led all scorers with 38 points in Game 1, his finals debut — said he doesn't hang on to games for too long, even that one. He watches film, learns the lessons and moves on.