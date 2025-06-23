The Thunder are NBA champions, and they might be just getting started

OKLAHOMA CITY — The promise came three years ago from Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti. It might have been overlooked for a couple of reasons. One, the Thunder were awful at the time. Two, he was speaking Latin.
''Labor omnia vincit,'' Presti said after the 2021-22 season, quoting a motto of Oklahoma. Depending on how Presti was translating it, it could have been ''hard work conquers all'' or ''slow work conquers all.''
Either way, it applies to the Thunder. They did hard work. They did slow work.
They conquered all.
The Thunder — three years removed from winning 24 games — won 84 games this season and are NBA champions after beating the Indiana Pacers in a seven-game NBA Finals slugfest. For the rest of the NBA, this should be a scary development. They have the MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He and all of Oklahoma City's key players are under contract for next season, there's a 2024 lottery pick in Nikola Topic who didn't even play this season because of a torn ACL and the Thunder currently have two picks in the top 24 in this year's draft as well.
They are young; their starters, right now, are 27, 26, 26, 24 and 23. They are bold. And they might — should — be contending for a while.
''We definitely still have room to grow,'' said Gilgeous-Alexander, the MVP, the NBA Finals MVP, the league's scoring champion and now, an NBA champion as well. ''That's the fun part of this. So many of us can still get better. There's not very many of us on the team that are in our prime or even close to it. We have a lot to grow, individually and as a group. I'm excited for the future of this team. This is a great start, for sure.''
And the timing of them hitting this sort of stride is pretty good, too.