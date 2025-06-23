The Thunder are NBA champions, and they might be just getting started

''You're not guaranteed anything in the league,'' Caruso said. ''I think that's the biggest thing that happens year to year that people forget about. Any moment your team can change with a trade, with an injury, with something that's out of your control. To be able to get to the pinnacle of this sport and win it is nothing short of extraordinary. To think that you can just walk in and do it every single year is a little bit naïve. Rest assured, we'll show up Day 1 next year ready to get better and ready to chase this again.''