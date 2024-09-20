Thailand's adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has the kind of face that launches a thousand memes

Appropriately, Moo Deng likes to ''deng,'' or bounce, and Atthapon has many moments of her giddy bouncing on social media. Even when she's not bouncing, the hippo is endlessly cute — squirming as Atthapon tries to wash her, biting him while he was trying to play with her, calmly closing her eyes as he rubs her pinkish cheeks or her chubby belly.