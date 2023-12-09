AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has paused an order that allowed a pregnant woman to have an abortion despite the state's ban.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Some Twin Cities residents are fed up with mail delays — and now the USPS is investigating
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Some Twin Cities residents are fed up with mail delays — and now the USPS is investigating
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Some Twin Cities residents are fed up with mail delays — and now the USPS is investigating
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Some Twin Cities residents are fed up with mail delays — and now the USPS is investigating
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune