Sports

The Temptations to perform `My Girl' and national anthem before NLCS Game 5 between Mets and Dodgers

Mets fans will get a little help when they sing ''My Girl'' at Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday: The Temptations will be in the ballpark.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 11:12PM

NEW YORK — Mets fans will get a little help when they sing ''My Girl'' at Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday: The Temptations will be in the ballpark.

The team said Thursday the four-time Grammy Award winners will perform ''The Star-Spangled Banner'' at Citi Field before the Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Immediately after the national anthem, the group will perform ''My Girl,'' its 1964 song that became The Temptations' first No. 1 hit.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor switched his walk-up music before plate appearances to ''My Girl'' in late May, just before the Mets turned around their season following a slow start. Fans at Citi Field have taken to the song, continuing to sing the lyrics even after the music stops while Lindor is at bat.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Fry's 2-run homer in 10th sends Guardians to stunning 7-5 win over Yankees, close to 2-1 in ALCS

card image

Pinch-hitter Jhonkensy Noel tied the score with a two-out home run in the ninth inning and David Fry hit a two-run homer in the 10th, rallying Cleveland over the New York Yankees 7-5 on Thursday and pulling the Guardians to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series.

World

The youngest woman to climb all of the world's 14 tallest peaks calls for novices to be regulated

Sports

Shohei Ohtani homers to lead off NLCS Game 4 for Dodgers against Mets