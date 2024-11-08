The Temple of Satan gains ground in Chile as faith in traditional religions wanes

''In Satanism there are no solutions or absolute truths. You are your own god and you create your own reality,'' said Kali Ma, a dentistry student who was born and raised in a Jehovah's Witness family. ''If we compare both, Jehovah's Witnesses are the real sect,'' she said. ''They don't let you do certain things, they tell you how to dress, what to do, how to behave, whether or not to grow a beard.''