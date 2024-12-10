The swift fall of Syria's Assad brings moments inconceivable under his iron rule

First to fall was Syria's largest city, Aleppo, with a swiftness that may have amazed even the fighters. They celebrated by taking photos of each other stomping on a poster of President Bashar Assad in his sunglasses and military uniform. At the airport, they tore down a poster glorifying the ruling family — Bashar; his father and predecessor Hafez Assad; and Bashar's elder brother Basel, who was supposed to succeed their father but died in a 1994 car crash.