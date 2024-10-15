The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028

''This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII,'' Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank said. ''Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O'Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world's largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl 53 in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination.''