ATLANTA — The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons.
The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons
The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 15, 2024 at 6:28PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Judge blocks new Georgia rule that requires Election Day ballots to be counted by hand after close of voting
Judge blocks new Georgia rule that requires Election Day ballots to be counted by hand after close of voting.