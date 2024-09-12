The Sundance Film Festival may get a new home. Here are the 3 finalists

Local leaders all issued statements as well. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that Boulder is ''the next natural home'' for the festival, touting Colorado's creative communities. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kristen Schlotman, the head of Film Cincinnati spoke about the Ohio city's dedication to the arts and its ability to offer a ''dynamic, walkable and accessible new venue.'' Finally, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said they are eager to ''forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience.''