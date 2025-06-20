The success of a key NATO summit is in doubt after Spain rejects a big hike in defense spending

BRUSSELS — The success of a key NATO summit hung in the balance on Friday, after Spain announced that it cannot raise the billions of dollars needed to meet a new defense investment pledge demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump and his NATO counterparts are meeting for two days in the Netherlands from next Tuesday. He insists that U.S. allies should commit to spending at least 5% of gross domestic product, but that requires investment at an unprecedented scale.
Trump has cast doubt over whether the U.S. would defend allies that spend too little.
Setting the spending goal would be a historic decision. It would see all 32 countries invest the same amount in defense for the first time. Only last week, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed confidence that they would endorse it.
But in a letter to Rutte on Thursday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote that ''committing to a 5% target would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive.''
''It would move Spain away from optimal spending and it would hinder the (European Union's) ongoing efforts to strengthen its security and defense ecosystem,'' Sánchez wrote in the letter, seen by The Associated Press.
Spain is not entirely alone
Belgium, Canada, France and Italy would also struggle to hike security spending by billions of dollars, but Spain is the only country to officially announce its intentions, making it hard to row back from such a public decision.