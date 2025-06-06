Wires

The Stars have fired coach Pete DeBoer after losing in the West final

The Stars have fired coach Pete DeBoer after losing in the West final.

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 2:36PM

DALLAS — The Stars have fired coach Pete DeBoer after losing in the West final.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to leave mass layoffs at Education Department in place, while case proceeds

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to leave mass layoffs at Education Department in place, while case proceeds.

Wires

Carlos Alcaraz reaches French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retires in fourth set of their semifinal

Wires

The Stars have fired coach Pete DeBoer after losing in the West final