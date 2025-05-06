The stars are still aligned in golf as the PGA Championship nears

A different month, a different major and the stars are still aligned.
Bryson DeChambeau finally cashed in on a Sunday, losing a five-shot lead before pulling ahead on the final three holes to win in South Korea. This was three weeks after Rory McIlroy picked up a Masters green jacket and the career Grand Slam. It was about 13 hours before Scottie Scheffler destroyed the field in Dallas.
And as somewhat of a footnote, Jordan Spieth shot a 62 on the final day in Dallas that only stoked conversation about the chances of another career Grand Slam.
The PGA Championship starts in nine days.
''Scottie is on a great run. Joaquin Niemann is on a great run. Jon Rahm has been playing well,'' DeChambeau said after his victory at LIV Golf Korea. ''There's a lot of star-studded talent out there right now that's going to be in the PGA Championship. We're going to be battling it out.''
Most peculiar was how DeChambeau included Niemann — three wins in LIV Golf this year, but still without a top-10 finish in his 23 starts in the majors — and left out McIlroy, whose three wins this year have come at Pebble Beach, The Players Championship and the Masters.
DeChambeau played with McIlroy in the final round at Augusta National, where he took the lead after two holes before fading to a 75 to finish four shots behind. He later said when asked about the dynamic in their pairing that McIlroy ''wouldn't talk to me.''
Rahm has yet to finish out of the top 10 at LIV Golf, but he has gone quiet in the majors since joining the Saudi-funded league. He's still Jon Rahm, however.