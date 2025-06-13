The stars and stripes fly, in photos, as Flag Day approaches

At the Betsy Ross House, a flag bearing a circle of 13 stars for each of the colonies is flown. And at a family farm near Loring, Kansas, 38 stars are painted on the flag on its barn, the number of states when the barn was built in 1884. Those throwback versions and others are still around, but the 50-star flag is never far from view. It has been patterned on a pro golfer's shorts, colored onto the roof of a business, and brandished during confrontations at public demonstrations.