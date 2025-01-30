High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls basketball teams

Monticello has defeated a handful of ranked opponents this season. The Magic have one more ranked opponent on the horizon in Totino Grace.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 11:00PM
Kendall McGee, right, defends against the Chaska Hawks’ Addison Schneider in the first half of their game Tuesday night at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Monticello’s girls basketball team hasn’t exactly played a tough schedule this season. The Magic are, however, winning impressively with a 32-point average margin of victory.

Coach Craig Geyen’s squad hasn’t been challenged since the fourth game of the season, when they defeated Delano, 69-59, at home. The Magic’s only other victory over a ranked team was against St. Michael-Albertville, 87-79, in overtime.

The Magic, who are led by 5-10 junior guard Samantha Voll (22.6 points per game), still have a game remaining against a Top 25 team in Totino-Grace.

Records through Wednesday. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.

1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 18-0). Previous week: No. 1

2. Maple Grove (15-2). Previous week: No. 2

3. Hopkins (15-4). Previous week: No. 3

4. Eden Prairie (16-3).Previous week: No. 4

5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 18-0).Previous week: No. 5

6. Marshall (Class 3A, 19-0).Previous week: No. 6

7. Wayzata (14-4).Previous week: No. 8

8. Eastview (15-3).Previous week: No. 9

9. Monticello (Class 3A, 18-0).Previous week: No. 10

10. Orono (Class 3A, 16-2).Previous week: No. 12

11. St. Michael-Albertville (13-5).Previous week: No. 11

12. Minnetonka (12-7).Previous week: No. 13

13. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 14-5).Previous week: No. 15

14. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 13-4).Previous week: No. 14

15. Alexandria (Class 3A, 15-3).Previous week: No. 7

16. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 14-5).Previous week: No. 16

17. Prior Lake (15-3).Previous week: No. 17

18. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 19-0).Previous week: No. 18

19. Delano (Class 3A, 15-4).Previous week: No. 19

20. East Ridge (13-6).Previous week: No. 21

21. Anoka (12-6).Previous week: No. 22

22. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 14-5).Previous week: No. 23

23. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 15-4).Previous week: 24

24. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 12-5).Previous week: NR

25. Rosemount (10-8).Previous week: No. 25

