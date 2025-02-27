High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams

Three classifications are represented in the top 11 of this week’s rankings.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 27, 2025 at 7:30PM
Orono guard Nolan Groves (5) drives against Jaleel Donley of Benilde-St. Margaret's in the first half of their game on Jan. 30 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. In addition to being ranked No. 5 and No. 6 in the Star Tribune's Minnesota Top 25, the rivals are also in the same section. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The best continue to solidify their position in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball rankings.

The top 11 teams kept winning and remained in the same position from a week ago.

Three classifications are represented in the group, led by top-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall in Class 4A, Mankato East in Class 3A and Albany in Class 2A.

Fifth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s and sixth-ranked Orono are as evenly matched as their rankings. The Red Knights edged Orono 66-64 in their second Metro West Conference matchup of the season. They won the first tussle 76-72. The rivals are also in the same section.

Along with Albany, Tartan and Waseca are still undefeated. Tartan is in the same section as Cretin-Derham Hall.

All records as of Wednesday: All schools are Class 4A unless noted.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (24-1) Last week: No. 1

2. Hopkins (24-1) Last week: No. 2

3. Mankato East (Class 3A, 24-1) Last week: No. 3

4. Alexandria (Class 3A, 22-3) Last week: No. 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 23-2) Last week: No. 5

6. Orono (Class 3A, 18-7) Last week: No. 6

7. Tartan (24-0) Last week: No. 7

8. Wayzata (21-4) Last week: No. 8

9. Albany (Class 2A, 24-0) Last week: No. 9

10. Shakopee (20-5) Last week: No. 10

11. Waseca (Class 2A, 24-0) Last week: No. 11

12. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 19-5) Last week: No. 14

13. Champlin Park (21-4) Last week: No. 16

14. Caledonia (Class 2A, 24-2) Last week: No. 18

15. Sauk Rapids-Rice (20-5) Last week: No. 21

16. Apple Valley (20-5) Last week: No. 13

17. Prior Lake (19-6) Last week: 12

18. Minnetonka (18-7) Last week: No. 20

19. East Ridge (19-6) Last week: No. 24

20. Richfield (Class 3A, 20-5) Last week: No. 23

21. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 20-5) Last week: No. 19

22. Byron (Class 3A, 22-3) Last week: No. 15

23. Moorhead (18-7) Last week: No. 17

24. Anoka (19-6) Last week: No. 22

25. Cherry (Class 1A, 24-1) Last week: No. 25

about the writer

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch Saturday: Hopkins girls basketball battles rival Edina in section semifinals

card image

Only on startribune.com: A spot in the Class 4A, Section 6 final is up for grabs when the second-seeded Royals rumble with the third-seeded Hornets at noon.

High Schools

Watch Saturday: Wayzata girls hoops face upset-minded Armstrong in section semis

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, Feb. 27

card image