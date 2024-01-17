Join the Star Tribune Taste team for the second annual Steak Out meat raffle, an official event of the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

In addition to the chance to win meat from Angus Meats and Jack Links, there will be entertainment from D.J. Shannon Blowtorch, balloon art, a strolling magician, appearances by Twin Cities mascots, cocktails from Vikre Distillery as well as an ice bar and food and drink from the St. Paul Brewing.

What: The second annual Star Tribune Steak Out meat raffle.

When: Jan. 31, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Raise a glass with the Taste team from 6 to 8 p.m. (The Winter Carnival runs from Jan. 25-Feb. 4.)

Where: St. Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St Paul.

Cost: The free event is open to all ages; raffle tickets, food and drinks are available for purchase.

Info: startribune.com/thingstodo or the Star Tribune Steak Out Facebook page.