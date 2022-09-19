Tis the season for pumpkin spice, Oktoberfest and the annual Star Tribune Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

It's your excuse to bribe your pet with treats while dressing them up in scary, funny or adorable outfits that will make readers of this paper say "Awww, fer cute."

To enter, email photos of your pets in costume to petcontest@startribune.com by midnight Oct. 23.

You can submit multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as it's your pet wearing the costume and your photograph. (For best results, try shooting your costumed pet with a neutral background or one that matches your pet's costume theme. No Photoshopping.)

Be sure to include contact information where we can reach you for a quote if you're chosen as a winner. Feel free to add comments on the costume concept, your creative challenges and and how willing your pet was to be a model.

Photos of the top entries will be published in the Star Tribune on Oct. 31. The winning pets will receive special commemorative dog tags and bragging rights.

By entering a photograph, you give the Star Tribune the right to publish it on any of our platforms in perpetuity.